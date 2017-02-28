Campaign targets state's most vulnerable

Some simple items, like pillow cases and bed spreads are going a long way in providing a comforting foundation for some of the state's most vulnerable. Throughout the month of February, Canopy Children's Solutions has been holding a spread the love campaign, collecting bedding and linens to support children and youth statewide served through its programs. Canopy is a comprehensive provider of children's behavioral health, educational, and social services. All the donations will stay within local communities.

"It's important to that we reach out to children in Mississippi who may not have a permanent home to live in right now or who may be living in their homes but are experiencing some sort of trauma or distress," said Tammy Miller with Canopy Children's Solutions.

Drop off locations in Hattiesburg are at Westminster Presbyterian Church on North 25th Avenue, the CARES School on Highway 98 West or the Canopy Children's Solutions regional office at 105 Asbury circle next to Merit Health Wesley.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.