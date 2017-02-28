Heidelberg girls hope to redeem 2016 state championship loss

The Heidelberg girls basketball team faces Leland in the state quarterfinals on Friday morning.

Fifth-year head coach Deneshia Faulkner led the Oilers to a 32-0 record in 2016, their first and only loss coming by one point to Ingomar in the state title game.

Losing three starters from that state championship runner-up team, Heidelberg began the 2017 campaign 0-5. Most recently, the Oilers ride a five-game win streak into Jackson with their goals of redeeming 2016’s state title loss still within reach.

“Last year we came in, we made a lot of history,” said Heidelberg senior guard Keyara Jones. “We put in a lot of work last year. We had to put in more work this year because we lost a lot of our big players last year. Our goal was to get to [the state championship] this year and win it this time.”

“We fell short last year,” said Heidelberg senior guard Brandy King. “We just have to keep going, can’t live in the past. We just have to be more dedicated and work harder for it.”

Tip-off between Heidelberg and Leland is set for Friday at 10:30 a.m.

