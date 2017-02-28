Oak Grove's Constance Quinn returns home when USM softball hosts LSU

Southern Miss softball (9-6) welcomes No. 7 LSU (12-3) to Hattiesburg on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. matchup under the lights of the Southern Miss softball complex.

Tuesday’s contest also marks the homecoming of former Oak Grove star Constance Quinn.

A 2013 graduate of Oak Grove, Quinn returns to her hometown of Hattiesburg as a senior infielder for the Lady Tigers.

Warriors fans may remember Quinn scoring the game-winning run for Oak Grove in the 2013 state championship.

Quinn will also face her former Oak Grove teammate, Southern Miss sophomore catcher Samantha Papp.

“It’s really exciting because I grew up playing with [Quinn] at Oak Grove and in summer ball too,” Papp said. “For her to be able to come and finish her senior year at her hometown is incredible. I know a lot of people are coming out to watch both teams play. It’s kind of exciting. I’m pulling for my team but it’s exciting too to get to play against a former teammate.”

The Lady Eagles enter Tuesday’s game on a three-game win streak having swept Jacksonville State over the weekend.

After USM twice beat previously 11th-ranked Louisiana-Lafayette earlier this season, head coach Wendy Hogue said the Eagles are confident facing a top-ten opponent.

“Any time we can play somebody with those numbers beside them, it’s an opportunity to earn respect,” Hogue said. “I don’t want to focus too much on that thought because we’re preparing not just for LSU. We want to win every game we play. You can only get better by playing those teams. We don’t want to just play teams we can dominate every time we play. We want to get to where we’re able to play well with any kind of competition.”

