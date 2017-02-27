Man accused of stealing two vehicles arrested in Hattiesburg

The man accused of stealing a vehicle in Ellisville and Hattiesburg was arrested Monday.

Marcus Anthony Sears, 30, was arrested in Hattiesburg and charged with grand larceny, officials said.

Authorities said he stole a vehicle in Ellisville, drove it to Hattiesburg and then stole another car.

Warren Everett witnessed the suspect steal his car.

Everett said he left his key in the ignition, when he went inside the Jr. Food Mart on Hardy Street in Hattiesburg to grab a soda.

He said when he looked out the window, he saw the suspect getting into his car.

Everett said he tried to pull the man out his car.

“He was actually adjusting the seat as I pulled the door open. He kept saying 'get back, get back get back,' and it was raining very badly,” Everett said.

He said the suspect put the car in reverse and then slammed into another car.

The car that the suspect hit was the one he had stolen in Ellisville, authorities said.

Police later found Everett’s car at Planet Fitness on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg.

He said looking back on this incident, he would have reacted much differently.

“That could've turned out very badly, because I put myself back into the car, into a harmful situation. I didn't know if he had a gun, or any weapon or anything,” Everett added.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.