Three-vehicle accident sends 1 to hospital

This is a news release from the Jones County Fire Council.

A three vehicle accident Monday afternoon left one person injured. At 12:54 p.m., units from Glade and Powers Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of the accident on Tuckers Crossing Road near Luther Hill Road. When firefighters and Emergency Medical Responders arrived on scene, they found three damaged vehicles: A white SUV with minor damage to its driver's side rear-end; a black pickup truck with extensive damage to its front-end; and a grey passenger car with extremely extensive damage to its passenger side.

According to reports, the grey car was t-boned by the pickup truck, which resulted in the ejection of the female driver of the grey car. Firefighters on scene stated that she was found lying on the ground near her vehicle, which was in the front yard of a home. She was believed to have sustained potentially moderate injuries and was transported by EMServ ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment.

The black pickup truck was found on the shoulder of the road near the gray car. The occupants of the truck appeared to be uninjured and refused transport to the hospital. The white SUV was found several feet away from the other two vehicles parked in a driveway of a nearby home. The occupants of the SUV also appeared uninjured and refused transport to the hospital.

One lane of Tuckers Crossing Road was shutdown during rescue operations and both lanes were shutdown during cleanup.

Emergency personnel on scene included Glade and Powers Volunteer Fire Departments, EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Sheriff's Department, Jones County Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna and Jones County Fire Public Information Officer Caleb Worrell. A firefighter with South Jones Volunteer Fire Department was in the area and also stopped to assist.

