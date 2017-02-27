Jones Co. missing woman found safe - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Jones Co. missing woman found safe

Paula Leann Rickard/Photo credit: JCSD Paula Leann Rickard/Photo credit: JCSD
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A woman who was reported missing woman was found safe, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

Paula Leann Rickard was reported missing on Sunday.

She was last seen by her roommate on Feb. 24 at her resident on George Johnson Road. 

Rickard called the sheriff's department Tuesday evening saying she was safe. 

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

