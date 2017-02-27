Gap leads to safety concerns on Hardy Street bridge

A photo shared on social media is causing quite the stir over road conditions in the Pine Belt./Photo credit: Viewer submitted

A photo shared on social media is causing quite the stir over road conditions in the Pine Belt.

The photo of the Hardy Street bridge over I-59 North in Hattiesburg was shared Sunday on social media. The words "Road hazard much? Hardy and 59 bridge..." were typed on the photo.

WDAM 7 News drove over the bridge multiple times Monday to take a look at the conditions. Then, Seven On Your Side went to Mississippi Department of Transportation to get you answers.

"It's not an emergency situation in any form or fashion, it's a maintenance need," MDOT District 6 Engineer Kelly Castleberry said. "We would like to be more proactive, but due to funding, we are forced to be reactive at this time."

Castleberry said the gap is part of a construction joint, it is not a structural problem. The gaps can range from half an inch to four inches, depending on the bridge. The gap on the Hardy Street bridge right now is at three inches.

"As the temperature changes, if we get a cold front that comes through, the gap will open up a little bit," Castleberry said. "If we get a warm front or it gets hotter in the summer, the gap will close down. Basic expansion and contraction of that bridge."

Castleberry said there is a silicon sealant that some of the gaps are filled with. In this situation, the sealant fell out. Something Castleberry said is a common occurrence with bridges and overpasses.

"As sand, rocks or debris gets on the bridge and your car travels, it will push on that sealant and over time will break loose," he said.

Castleberry said MDOT has a very comprehensive bridge inspection program.

Every bridge in the state is inspected at least once every two years, some are looked at every year based on their structure number and need.

He said the Hardy Street overpass is in good shape, but will need attention in the future. To replace the joint sealant, MDOT will have to take traffic off the bridge. Castleberry said it is not feasible to do at this time.

"It's a safe bridge, drivers can continue on their way. Just be mindful of any workers out there looking at it or possibly working on it in the future," he said.

To report any road conditions or hazards in your area, you can visit GoMDOT.com. You can also call the District 6 MDOT Headquarters at (601) 544-6511.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.