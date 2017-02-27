Perry County K-9 earns Top Dog award

A Pine Belt K-9 earned top honors at a competition this week.

Perry County K-9 Titus came away as top dog at this year's USPCA Region 26 K-9 Trials hosted by the Pearl Police Department.

He received 1st place Obedience, 1st place Article Search, 1st place Agility, 1st place Criminal Apprehension, 2nd place Suspect Search, 4th place Overall Narcotics, 1st place Overall Patrol, Overall Top Dog, 1st place K-9 Teams, Bubba Howell Award (top criminal apprehension and obedience combined), and Picou Award (top article search and suspect search combined).

"We are very proud of K-9 Titus and his handler Deputy Danny Merritt," said Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles.

