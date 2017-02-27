Day 2: Borgognoni trial continues

A Hattiesburg man claims police broke his spine after an alleged domestic disturbance call on July 23, 2012. Jordan Chase Borgognoni filed the lawsuit seeking unspecified damages. In the lawsuit, the

Attorney's representing a deceased Hub City man who alleged he was abused by two Hattiesburg police officers have responded to the city's request for a gag order.

Jordan Chase Borgognoni's legal team asked the judge to deny the City of Hattiesburg's gag order request. Source: Facebook

Chase Borgognoni was suing the City of Hattiesburg and HPD claiming abuse. Source: Facebook

The jury has been selected in a federal case for a deceased Hattiesburg man.

Chase Borgognoni, 28, was suing the city of Hattiesburg for alleged police abuse that he claimed left him paralyzed.

There were nine jurors selected and opening statements were read Monday afternoon.

There were some situations announced to the jury that was agreed to by both sides. The first stipulation stated that since Borgognoni is now deceased, the case can still continue. The attorney to his estate will now take over as the plaintiff.

A video deposition of Borgognoni will be played to the court,and the jury is instructed to treat that video as testimony.

Both sides agreed that Borgognoni's death had nothing to do with the alleged incident. Multiple witnesses took the stand on Monday. All of the witnesses lived in the Chateau Grand apartments on Hardy Street in July of 2012.

Tuesday was day two of the Borgognoni trial. It was tense at times in the courtroom as the jury heard testimony from two key witnesses.

The first person to take the stand Tuesday was David Lee, who operated on Borgognoni after the alleged incident in 2012. He showed the court Borgognoni's MRI and confirmed that he suffered a broken neck. However, he could not confirm how it happened.

The second witness who took the stand was Hattiesburg Police officer Chad Harrison, who responded to the scene that morning. He was cross-examined for over three hours.

The plaintiffs questioned how Borgognoni ended up on the ground. Harrison said in his deposition that they "caught Borgognoni before he fell." He testified Tuesday that Borgognoni did not hit the ground with any force. During the cross examination, Harrison admitted that Borgognoni told him repeatedly he "couldn't feel his legs," but he thought that he was not telling the truth.

When asked if he thought Borgognoni was requesting medical service, Harrison said no.

The death:

Jordan Chase Borgognoni, 28, was found dead in a car at 380 Archie Smith Road in Forrest County in July of 2016.

Forrest County Sheriff's Department Investigator Nick Calico said their department is handling the investigation.

"The Forrest County Sheriff's Office received a medical call in reference to a male in a vehicle unresponsive," said Calico. "Once deputies and medical personnel arrived on scene, they observed a white male (Borgognoni), in a vehicle deceased."

Calico added that at that point a death investigation was started.

"The scene was processed by the crime scene unit and the coroner was notified.

Klem said there are no signs of trauma visible on the body, but he was sent to Jackson for an autopsy.

Those autopsy results have not yet been released.

Alleged abuse:

Borgognoni claimed members of the Hattiesburg Police Department broke his spine after an alleged domestic disturbance call on July 23, 2012.

He later filed the lawsuit seeking unspecified damages.

In the lawsuit, the police report said Borgognoni cursed at the officers. It alleges the officers arrested him on charges of domestic violence and simple assault, then threw him to the ground, kicked him, and jumped on his back.

He claimed he was a complete quadriplegic since the night of the alleged incident.

Borgognoni's suit against Hattiesburg and HPD was scheduled in federal court August 2nd at 9 a.m.

