Week of February 27 marks National Eating Disorder Awareness Wee - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Week of February 27 marks National Eating Disorder Awareness Week

By Doug Morris, Producer
Connect

UNDATED (WDAM) – If you or someone you know suffers from an eating disorder, the National Eating Disorders Association can help at www.nationaleatingdisorders.org or their confidential helpline at 1-800-931-2237.

Copyright 2017 WDAM.  All rights reserved.   

Powered by Frankly