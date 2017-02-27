Week of February 27 marks National Eating Disorder Awareness Week

Authorities need the public’s help in locating a state inmate that fled a work detail in the Hub City. Anthony Boyd Lamar, 56, is being sought by the Mississippi Department of Corrections after he went missing today in Hattiesburg. Lamar inmate #K3222 escaped while on a work detail at Tatum Park at 2:10 p.m. He was wearing the green and white striped prison uniform according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He is serving 16 years for residential burglar...

More >>