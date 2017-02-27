Hattiesburg Zoo updates public on mother of deceased baby sloth

The Hattiesburg Zoo has updated the public on the mother of the baby sloth that passed away over the weekend.

Zoo keepers said that Mo is handling the death of her child well.

The Hattiesburg Zoo welcomed a newborn sloth on February 16th.

On Saturday, the zoo reported that the baby sloth was not feeling well and wouldn't be on public display. It passed away early Sunday morning.

Mo, the newborn's mom, was not with her child on Sunday. She was able to say goodbye to her baby after it had passed.

The zoo said Mo has been receiving lots of love from her caretakers.

An official statement will be released by the zoo Tuesday.

