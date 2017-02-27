Hattiesburg Zoo updates public on mother of deceased baby sloth - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg Zoo updates public on mother of deceased baby sloth

By Jac Bedrossian, Reporter
Connect
The newborn sloth. Source: Hattiesburg Zoo's Facebook page. The newborn sloth. Source: Hattiesburg Zoo's Facebook page.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The Hattiesburg Zoo has updated the public on the mother of the baby sloth that passed away over the weekend. 

Zoo keepers said that Mo is handling the death of her child well.

The Hattiesburg Zoo welcomed a newborn sloth on February 16th.

On Saturday, the zoo reported that the baby sloth was not feeling well and wouldn't be on public display. It passed away early Sunday morning. 

Mo, the newborn's mom, was not with her child on Sunday. She was able to say goodbye to her baby after it had passed.

The zoo said Mo has been receiving lots of love from her caretakers.

An official statement will be released by the zoo Tuesday. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.

  • WDAM.com FeaturesMore>>

  • breaking

    Hattiesburg Zoo announces death of baby sloth

    Sunday, February 26 2017 9:26 AM EST2017-02-26 14:26:27 GMT
    The sloth's death was announced after a few days of having tummy troubles. Source: Hattiesburg Zoo.The sloth's death was announced after a few days of having tummy troubles. Source: Hattiesburg Zoo.

    The Hattiesburg Zoo has announced that their newborn baby sloth has died.  

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Zoo has announced that their newborn baby sloth has died.  

    More >>
Powered by Frankly