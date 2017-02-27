USM delivers books to rebuild Petal Upper Elementary's library after tornado

There's knowledge, power, and even magic between the pages of a book, but the January 21st tornado destroyed many of those for students at Petal Upper Elementary. Here's good news to start your day with.

Petal Upper Elementary school got a special delivery from students and faculty of USM's Department of Curriculum, Instruction, and Special Education.

They had a book drive to stack the books back up and rebuild the library for those students affected by the tornado. Co-organizer, Tracey Hodges, said she's overwhelmed at the 1,700 plus books the department was able to gather.

"We had regional libraries come and bring us books. We had Boise State University send us books, and then we had our students just come and say I have 20 bucks can you buy books with this," Hodges said.

Assistant Principal, Emily Branch was pleased with the donation and said spoke on the importance of literacy. The students are studying and reciting Emily Dickinson poetry this month.

"It's about how books can take you to places far away and how you can learn things from books that you wouldn't otherwise. At the same time that they are collecting these, the children are studying that poem, so it's magical," Branch said.

