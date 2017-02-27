Memorial Dedication Ceremony held for Veteran

His wife, Betty, is active in the University’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI). Source: WDAM

A memorial dedication for a veteran was held at the Center for Military Veterans Monday morning.

The Center honored the memory of Maj. Gen. Rex Dettre. Dettre was a graduate of West Point Academy who served in the U.S. Army before retiring to Columbia, MS.

Dettre was a World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War pilot who escaped twice from prisoner of war camps.

