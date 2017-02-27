Traffic at Hwy 49 and Hardy St. - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Traffic at Hwy 49 and Hardy St.

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Commuters should be aware of possible traffic at the Highway 49 and Hardy Street intersection.

An incident has occurred that is blocking traffic in the right lane on the southbound side of the highway.

Heavy traffic is expected to last for roughly an hour.

