Forecast: Keep an umbrella handy today.

Happy Monday, Pine Belt.

Keep an umbrella handy with you today as we have a good chance for off and on showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.

One of two of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe with strong winds and hail being the main threats.

We will get a break on Tuesday then another system will approach the area with another threat of possible severe weather.

Stay tuned!

