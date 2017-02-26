Perry Co. woman jailed on drug charges - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Perry Co. woman jailed on drug charges

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
PERRY COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A Perry County woman is behind bars facing felony drug charges.

Tessa Leshey Meadows, 33, of Richton, was arrested Friday night and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (Meth), Possession of Spice, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Meadows was arrested after members of the Perry County Narcotics Team responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Brewer's Grocery off Highway 42 according to Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles. 

Meadows is currently booked in the Perry County Jail. 

