Perry Co. woman jailed on drug charges

A Perry County woman is behind bars facing felony drug charges.

Tessa Leshey Meadows, 33, of Richton, was arrested Friday night and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (Meth), Possession of Spice, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Meadows was arrested after members of the Perry County Narcotics Team responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Brewer's Grocery off Highway 42 according to Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles.

Meadows is currently booked in the Perry County Jail.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.