Woman injured in Lamar County crash

It was announced Monday morning that Southern Miss will be hosting Mississippi State, South Alabama, and UIC.More >>
Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest times for travelers, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol was out in full force to ensure the safety of drivers in the state. MHP issued over 5,000 citations during the "Drive to Survive" campaign, which began on Friday and ended on Memorial Day at midnight. Troop J (Hattiesburg) of MHP issued over 600 citations.More >>
Hattiesburg police are investigating a pair of weekend armed robberies in the Hub City. The first armed robbery happened around 4:50 a.m. Sunday at the Sleep Inn at 6603 U.S. 49.More >>
