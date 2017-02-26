Woman injured in Lamar County crash - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Woman injured in Lamar County crash

By Melissa Egan, Reporter
LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

One woman was injured after she drove off Old Highway 11 early Sunday morning.  

The Lamar County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident just after 8 a.m.  Deputies said the woman drove off the road through someone's yard and flipped into trees.  

Deputies said the woman was trapped in the car.  She was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Deputies said it was unclear what caused the woman to leave the roadway.  

