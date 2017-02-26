Hattiesburg Zoo announces death of baby sloth

The sloth's death was announced after a few days of having tummy troubles. Source: Hattiesburg Zoo.

The Hattiesburg Zoo has announced that their newborn baby sloth has died.

The announcement was made on their Facebook page Sunday morning after posting earlier in the weekend that the baby sloth was sick.

The post read:

We are deeply saddened to report that our newborn sloth passed away in the early hours of the morning. The baby was receiving around-the-clock care by our zoo veterinarian and our zookeepers after it began showing signs of blood in its stool on Friday. We are uncertain of the nature of its illness but suspect an infection of its lower digestive tract. We will be investigating to determine the cause over the next few days. We are heartbroken at this time, but thank you for your overwhelming support and love for this special little one.

The sloth had showed signs of illness throughout the week as the zoo posted about it's tummy troubles.

The sloth's birth was announced on February 16.

