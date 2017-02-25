Three boys basketball teams headed to state quarterfinals - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Three boys basketball teams headed to state quarterfinals

By Taylor Curet, Sports Reporter
The Bay Springs Bulldogs are headed to Jackson for the MHSAA state quarterfinals. Courtesy: WDAM
Three Pine Belt area teams are headed to the Jackson State quarterfinals.

In class 2A, Bay Springs plays Okolona on Thursday at 1:30.

In class 5A, Laurel faces Holmes County Central at 12:00 p.m.

In class 5A, Wayne County battles Oxford on Friday at 1:30.

Here are more area scores from Saturday’s second round playoff games:

Brookhaven (78) Hattiesburg (62)

Gautier (25) Wayne County (26)

McAdams (71) Sacred Heart (56)

Pelahatchie (71) Bassfield (49)

Prentiss (47) St. Joe Madison (60)

Tylertown (43) Southeast Lauderdale (50)

West Lowndes (76) Mount Olive (51)

Laurel (78) West Harrison (59)

Harrison Central (81) Oak Grove (69)

Bay Springs (76) East Marion (55)

Columbia (50) McComb (60)

