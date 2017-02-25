Three boys basketball teams headed to state quarterfinals

The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
William Carey isn’t ready to come home to Hattiesburg just yet. A four-run ninth inning lifted the Crusaders past the University of Science & Arts (Okla.) 6-5 in the elimination bracket of the NAIA World Series.More >>
