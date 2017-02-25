USM clinches spot in Conference USA men's basketball tournament

The University of Southern Mississippi men’s basketball team is back in the Conference USA postseason for the first time since 2014.

Senior forward Quinton Campbell posted his third double-double of the season with 24 points and 13 rebounds and senior guard Michael Ramey knocked down six, 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 19 points as the Golden Eagles routed North Texas University 76-53 to earn their first road win of the year.

The victory clinched a spot for the Golden Eagles (9-20, 6-11) in the 12-team 2017 Conference USA Men’s Basketball Tournament set for March 8-11 in Birmingham, Ala.

Sophomore center Eddie Davis came off the bench to match his personal best with 17 points while grabbing seven rebounds. Sophomore guard Cortez Edwards added 12 points and six assists.

North Texas (8-20, 2-14) was eliminated from the postseason despite 17 points and 10 rebounds by A.J. Lawson and 17 points from Derail Green.

Southern Miss (women) 70, North Texas 48

Guard Brittany Dinkins scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Lady Eagles (20-9, 12-5 Conference USA) won their sixth, consecutive game and ninth in their last 10 games.

Forward Lashyra Cotton added 12 points and four rebounds, while guard Keri Jewett-Giles also scored 12 points.

North Texas (11-16,8-8) was led by forward Terra Ellison’s 13 points.

