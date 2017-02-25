Laurel hosts 'Krewe of Blue' Mardi Gras Parade

Laurel's Krewe of Blue Mardi Gras Parade was held Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.

Laurel's annual Fat Tuesday celebration Saturday left everybody feeling "blue."

But, that was the whole purpose.

The "Krewe of Blue" Parade along Leontyne Price Boulevard was a fundraiser for the Laurel Fraternal Order of Police.

It featured floats with city officials and others from banks, medical clinics and farms.

Participants also threw beads and candy to onlookers.

After the parade, folks attended a carnival and then a fireworks show.

