19th Black History Parade and Picnic held in Hattiesburg

The Hattiesburg High School Tiger Band marches in the 19th annual Black History Parade in Hattiesburg Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.

Thousands of people gathered in Hattiesburg Saturday for an annual celebration of African-American history.

The 19th annual Black History Parade began at East 6th and Mobile Streets and made its way through downtown to Town Square Park.

It featured a several marching bands, military vehicles and dance teams.

After the parade, a picnic was held at the park, with live music and food.

