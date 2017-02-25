Third annual Children's Center Classic held at Southern Miss

The third annual Children's Center Classic begins at USM Saturday morning. Photo credit WDAM.

Hundreds of people gathered at the University of Southern Mississippi Saturday morning to raise money for the university's Children's Center for Communication and Development.

The third annual Children's Center Classic featured a Fun Run, a 10K and 5K event and it brought in funds for the center, which provides a variety of services for dozens of kids.

Nearly 400 runners participated.

Organizers hoped to raise at least $35,000.

"We provide services to young children with complex disabilities, all at no cost," said Sarah Case-Price, center director. "So, speech therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, behavior therapy, any need a child with a disability might have, we can do that under one roof."

The center serves children up to five years of age.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.