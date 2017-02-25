One-vehicle rollover leaves three injured

This is a news release from the Jones County Fire Council.

A one-vehicle rollover on I-59 near exit 104 left three injured, one critically.

At 12:16 p.m., units from Sandersville, Sharon and Powers Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of the one-vehicle rollover.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a heavily damaged SUV lying on its side on the shoulder of the northbound lanes. According to reports, the vehicle was traveling southbound before crossing the median and rolling several times.

An individual on scene stated that the adult female driver of the vehicle was ejected and found lying in the middle of the road unresponsive. Two passerby nurses rendered aid to the woman and were able to revive her before the ambulance arrived.

The other two occupants in the vehicle were initially believed to be trapped, but both were assisted out of the vehicle without the use of hydraulic rescue tools. The two passengers were believed to have sustained non-life threatening injuries, and the driver was believed to have sustained life threatening injuries.

Both northbound lanes of the interstate were initially shutdown, but one lane was later opened to allow traffic through. The other lane remained shut down until all rescue and cleanup operations were complete.

Emergency personnel on scene included Sandersville, Sharon and Powers Volunteer Fire Departments, EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Sheriff's Department, Jones County Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna, Jones County Fire Public Information Officer Caleb Worrell, Jones County Fire Investigator Scott Gable, Jones County District Attorney's Office and Mississippi Highway Patrol.

