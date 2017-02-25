Two Jones Co. accidents happen within yards of each other

This is a news release from the Jones County Fire Council.

Two unrelated accidents occurred within minutes and yards of each other near a Fast Stop gas station on Highway 15 North Friday evening.

The first accident occurred less than a quarter mile North of the Fast Stop and was blocking the southbound lane of traffic.

Shady Grove and Sharon Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of that accident and found two pickup trucks with damage to first truck's rear-end and damage to the second truck's front-end.

According to firefighters on scene, a volunteer firefighter with Shady Grove and his family were involved in the accident and were occupying the first truck. Those occupants, including two adults and one child, were transported by EMServ ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment of what was believed to be minor injuries.

The adult driver of the second truck was also transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

With one lane of the highway shutdown, firefighters posted a rescue fire apparatus further south of the accident to slow down traffic for the nearby accident.

While slowing traffic, those firefighters witnessed another, unrelated two-vehicle accident on Trace Road near the intersection of Highway 15 North.

Those vehicles, an SUV and a pickup truck, both sustained some damage to their front-ends. The adult female driver of the SUV was uninjured and refused transport to the hospital. The adult male driver of the pickup truck sustained unknown injuries and was transported to the hospital by EMServ.

A small section of Trace Road was also shutdown during rescue and cleanup operations.

Both roads were reopened to traffic in about an hour.

Emergency personnel on scene included Shady Grove and Sharon Volunteer Fire Departments, EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Sheriff's Department, Jones County Fire Public Information Officer Caleb Worrell and Mississippi Highway Patrol.

