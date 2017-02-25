Seven Pine Belt girls basketball teams headed to Jackson

West Jones girls basketball is headed to the state quarterfinals after a 59-28 win over Brookhaven. Courtesy: WDAM

Seven area girls basketball teams advanced to the state quarterfinals on Friday night.

Here are the match-ups set for Friday, March 3 to be played at Jackson State University:

Class 2A

Leland vs. Heidelberg – 10:30 a.m.

East Webster vs. Bay Springs – 1:30

Class 4A

Byhalia vs. Northeast Jones – 5:30

Class 5A

South Jones vs. Lanier – 4:00

Neshoba Central vs. Hattiesburg – 5:30

West Jones vs. West Point – 7:00

Ridgeland vs. Laurel – 8:30

Here are Friday’s scores from around the Pine Belt in MHSAA girls basketball playoffs:

Bassfield (37) Puckett (43)

Greene County (31) South Pike (44)

Hattiesburg (57) Provine (45)

Heidelberg (56) East Marion (18)

Natchez (55) South Jones (62)

Northeast Jones (56) Bay High (46)

Oak Grove (38) Biloxi (55)

Pascagoula (48) Laurel (51)

Stringer (39) McAdams (78)

Taylorsville (47) Bay Springs (51)

Tylertown (58) Forest (59)

West Jones (59) Brookhaven (38)

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.