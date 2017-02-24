Seminary mayor resigns after 14 months in office

Mayor pro tem and alderwoman Dawn Kelly will serve as mayor until the municipal election in June. Photo credit WDAM.

Mike Wilcosky served as mayor of Seminary for 14 months. Photo credit WDAM.

The Town of Seminary has a new mayor this week.

Mayor Pro Tem Dawn Kelly is serving out the remaining term of former Mayor Mike Wilcosky, who resigned on Wednesday.

He was appointed 14 months ago, after the town's previous mayor and some other city officials quit.

Kelly said Wilcosky wanted to focus on running his new hardware store, which just opened in town.

Kelly will serve until a new mayor is elected in June.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.