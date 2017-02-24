Seminary mayor resigns after 14 months in office

The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
Emergency crews have recovered the body of a 11-year-old boy who fell off a dock at a Lamar County campground, about 24 hours after he disappeared on Saturday afternoon.More >>
It's official: the University of Southern Mississippi was announced as one of 16 regional hosts for the 2017 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship. Pete Taylor Park will host three other teams in the Hattiesburg Regional, with matchups beginning on June 2 and going through June 5 if needed, according to the NCAA.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi had celebrated seven walk-off baseball victories this season, including one Saturday that helped the Golden Eagles reach the championship game of the 2017 Conference USA Baseball Tournament. Rice University turned the tables on the Golden Eagles Sunday at MGM Park before the largest crowd in C-USA tournament history. The Owls weathered a 53-minute rain delay to twice rally past Southern Miss and win 5-4 in walk-off fashion...More >>
William Carey University fell to the top-seeded Oklahoma City University 8-3 in the second round of the NAIA World Series in Lewiston, Idaho on Saturday night.More >>
