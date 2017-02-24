Two injured in Columbia school bus accident

Two people were injured in a car vs. school bus accident in Columbia Friday afternoon.

According to Brent Barfield with MHP, a school bus was side swiped by a vehicle on a highway in Columbia. The bus was carrying 56 people, and one parent on the bus was injured.

No children were injured in the accident, according to Barfield.

Another parent on the bus, Shonda May, said three buses were carrying parents and children and were coming back from a field trip in Sandy Hook. She said she was on the first bus that got hit by the vehicle. May said the students were from Columbia Primary School.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Forrest General Hospital. There is no report on the driver’s condition.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.