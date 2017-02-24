Two injured in Columbia school bus accident - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

breaking

Two injured in Columbia school bus accident

Photo credit: Raycom Image Bank School bus graphic Photo credit: Raycom Image Bank School bus graphic
COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) -

Two people were injured in a car vs. school bus accident in Columbia Friday afternoon.

According to Brent Barfield with MHP, a school bus was side swiped by a vehicle on a highway in Columbia. The bus was carrying 56 people, and one parent on the bus was injured.   

No children were injured in the accident, according to Barfield.

Another parent on the bus, Shonda May, said three buses were carrying parents and children and were coming back from a field trip in Sandy Hook. She said she was on the first bus that got hit by the vehicle. May said the students were from Columbia Primary School. 

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Forrest General Hospital. There is no report on the driver’s condition. 

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Deadly shooting spree is said to have started over domestic violence

    Deadly shooting spree is said to have started over domestic violence

    Monday, May 29 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-05-29 04:02:33 GMT
    Willie Corey Godbolt (Source: MS Bureau of Investigation)Willie Corey Godbolt (Source: MS Bureau of Investigation)

    The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.

    More >>

    The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.

    More >>

  • Body of 11-year-old boy recovered in Lamar County lake

    Body of 11-year-old boy recovered in Lamar County lake

    Sunday, May 28 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-05-29 01:57:04 GMT

    Emergency crews have recovered the body of a 11-year-old boy who fell off a dock at a Lamar County campground, about 24 hours after he disappeared on Saturday afternoon.

    More >>

    Emergency crews have recovered the body of a 11-year-old boy who fell off a dock at a Lamar County campground, about 24 hours after he disappeared on Saturday afternoon.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss to host NCAA Baseball Regional

    Southern Miss to host NCAA Baseball Regional

    Sunday, May 28 2017 9:26 PM EDT2017-05-29 01:26:05 GMT
    Photo credit: WDAMPhoto credit: WDAM

    It's official: the University of Southern Mississippi was announced as one of 16 regional hosts for the 2017 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship.  Pete Taylor Park will host three other teams in the Hattiesburg Regional, with matchups beginning on June 2 and going through June 5 if needed, according to the NCAA.

    More >>

    It's official: the University of Southern Mississippi was announced as one of 16 regional hosts for the 2017 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship.  Pete Taylor Park will host three other teams in the Hattiesburg Regional, with matchups beginning on June 2 and going through June 5 if needed, according to the NCAA.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly