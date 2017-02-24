Dozens of HPD surplus bikes up for auction - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Dozens of HPD surplus bikes up for auction

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
About 70 surplus bicycles currently stored by the Hattiesburg Police Department will be put up for auction Saturday. Photo credit WDAM. About 70 surplus bicycles currently stored by the Hattiesburg Police Department will be put up for auction Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

If you are looking for a deal on a set of two wheels, then the Hattiesburg Police Department may have just what you are looking for.

HPD has many surplus items up for auction this weekend, and most are bicycles.

Jeff Martin Auctioneers in Brooklyn has nearly 70 bikes that the police department has had in storage for some time.  

The Hattiesburg City Council recently declared them as surplus, allowing them to be put up for auction.   

Some car tires and rims are included.

Everything goes on auction Saturday morning.

You can also bid online at the auction's website here

