Fraternal Order of Police hosting Laurel Mardi Gras parade

By Eddie Robertson, Reporter
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

The Fraternal Order of Police is hosting Laurel's third annual Mardi Gras parade Saturday.

Organizers are expecting at least several thousand people to line the parade route.

This year's theme is "Krewe of Blue.” There will be a $500 prize awarded to the crew with the best Mardi Gras themed float.

"It will be taking the same route as the Christmas parade,” FOP President (Lodge 2) Sgt. Michael Reaves said. “(The parade) lineup will start at 12 o'clock that will run along Mason Street from Leontyne Price Boulevard up to Sawmill Road, the parade will roll at 2 o'clock and like I said, it will follow the same path as our Christmas Parade does every year."

Money raised from this year's Mardi Gras will go toward the Laurel Police Department's annual, "Shop with a Cop" program.

