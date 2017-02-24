2 former Waynesboro Water Department employees indicted on embez - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

2 former Waynesboro Water Department employees indicted on embezzlement charges

WAYNESBORO, MS (WDAM) -

Two former Waynesboro Water Department employees are indicted on embezzlement charges.

Shirley Ann Harris and Gloria Cooley were each charged with six counts of embezzlement Friday.

Circuit Court Judge Justin Cobbs set bond for both at $30,000 dollars, and Wayne County jail administrators confirmed both women posted bond around noon.

The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office is investigating.

