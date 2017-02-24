Internship program helps disabled students find jobs

Project SEARCH Internship program helps disabled students train for jobs in the real world.

The grant funded organization is a year-long intensive employment training program. Students average about three internships a year on the universities campus. Project SEARCH interns work at on campus jobs like in the school's gym, cafeteria and post office.

"They learn basic skills," said USM Community Education Director, Jerry Alliston. "Skills like walking independently across campus to their job sites, internship sites, to various other skills.”

Jason Dean is the first graduate of the program. He completed 2 and a half internships before being offered an employment opportunity off campus.

"Jason really came out of his shell," said Alliston. "He was very, very shy when he first came."

Dean agrees. He credits his confidence to Project SEARCH.

"It basically just helped me be who I am," said recent graduate Jason Dean.

The program started in August of 2016 and has expanded from 7 students in the first year to 11 students this year.

"We want to focus on their abilities," said Alliston. "They may have a disability, but that's just part of who they are, a very great part of who they are. These are young people who want to work just like other young people. They just need to be given that opportunity."

Project SEARCH is located at USM's Institute for Disability Studies.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.