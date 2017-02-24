Hattiesburg man charged in Arby's 'road rage' incident

Waiting for food in an Arby's drive-thru turned violent Thursday night in what Hattiesburg Police said stemmed from a case of road rage./Photo credit: Chuck Laird

A Hattiesburg man is facing charges after a 'road rage' incident turned violent at an Arby's drive-thru.

Otis Johnson, 37, of Hattiesburg was arrested Monday morning. Johnson is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one includes use of a deadly weapon which is a felony. Hattiesburg Police said Johnson was transported to the Forrest General Hospital following the incident Thursday evening.

Johnson is currently booked at the Forrest County Jail.

Chuck Laird said he was in the drive-thru at the Arby's on U.S. 49 with his wife around 6 p.m. Thursday when the driver behind him started to rev his engine and then hit the back of his car.

"I assumed it was an accident and when I saw the guy, it wasn't an accident," Laird said. "I realized he was doing it intentionally."

Laird said he and his wife got out of their car as the man continued to run into the back of it. He said that caused the truck to move through the parking lot of the fast food restaurant. Laird said at one point, the man tried to drive out of the way, almost running over his wife.

"I looked at him, when he hit the car initially, it was an empty look in his eyes," Laird said. "Like he wasn't there. It was kind of surreal, you don't think it will happen to you."

Laird said things then turned violent, as the man started punching him in the face repeatedly in the face.

"After he hit me, I tried to avoid conflict, I said 'what's wrong with you? Let it go, let it go,'" said Laird. "My main concern was protecting my wife."

He said the driver, later identified by police as Otis Johnson, would not stop being violent, so he had to subdue him.

Police said Laird struck Johnson in the head, and he was transported to Forrest General Hospital with minor injuries.

Laird said it appeared the driver was on drugs due to the state he was in, but WDAM 7 News has not received a toxicology report from the incident.

Laird said this is a reminder to always be aware of your surroundings, no matter where you are.

"It could have very easily been women and children, someone who couldn't defend themselves," Laird said. "People need to be vigilant, aware of surroundings because this didn't take long and was over in an instant."

The restaurant did not have a comment on the situation.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.




