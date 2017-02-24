Pine Belt teacher arrested after alleged sexual relationship with student

A Lamar County teacher is behind bars for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a high school student, but the incident occurred when she was employed at a different district.

Amy Gore, 41, of Sumrall, was arrested Friday morning by U.S. Marshals outside the Lamar County School district office and charged with one count of sexual battery.

According to school officials, the crime did not occur in Lamar County, or at a Lamar County School, but information given to administrators led to the investigation.

Gore was a former teacher at Hattiesburg High School, where district officials said the crime occurred.

The investigation into Gore began Tuesday, Feb. 21, and resulted in her arrest and termination on Friday.

"This Tuesday it was brought to attention of administrators and an investigation was started, and during this process she was never allowed back on campus," said Lamar County Superintendent Tess Smith. "We discovered it and started the investigation immediately and turned information over to related authorities."

According to Smith, Gore was a first year teacher in the Lamar County School District and was hired after she left the Hattiesburg Public School District last year.

"We completed our investigation and found no wrong doings on any Lamar County school grounds, nothing involved our students to any extent," said Smith.

WDAM 7 News has reached out to Hattiesburg Public School District Public Relations Coordinator Jas N Smith for a comment regarding the investigation.

The statement reads:

This matter has been recently brought to our attention. We understand that there is an ongoing criminal investigation. We will respect that process and will provide no comment on it. However, the safety and security of our students is a top priority.

Gore is currently being housed in the Forrest County Jail awaiting her initial appearance.

