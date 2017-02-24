Forecast: Much cooler weather arrives tonight.

Good Friday morning, Pine Belt!

After areas of dense fog this morning expect partly cloudy skies today with highs around 80.

A cold front will push through the area tonight with a shower or possibly a thunderstorm with it.

After the front passes expect temperatures to fall rather quickly with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s with a good NW wind at 10-15 mph.

The weekend will be much cooler with sunny skies and highs in the mid 60's and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Showers and thunderstorms return for Monday along with a warming trend.

