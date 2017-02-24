Delta Tau Delta and Pi Beta Phi to host annual Cystic Fibrosis-Hattiesburg 5K Run for Breath

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

On Saturday, March 4 the men of Delta Tau Delta and women of Pi Beta Phi at The University of Southern Mississippi, along with the Mississippi Chapter of Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, will host the annual Cystic Fibrosis-Hattiesburg 5K Run for Breath.

The event begins at 9 a.m. at USM's Spirit Park, located between the Thad Cochran Center and Century Park South on the Hattiesburg campus. On-site registrations and check-in begins at 8:15 a.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers in each age category and overall male and female winners.

Delta Tau Delta has been fundraising in efforts to fight Cystic Fibrosis and find a cure over the past 31 years. Joining the fight are this year's Celebrity Grand Marshals, Jake and Annie Sumrall, along with Honorary Grand Marshal Stephen Richards.

Online registration and donations can be made by visiting https://hattiesburgrun4breath.passioncff.org/. For sponsorship opportunities, contact the Mississippi Chapter of Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at 601.981.3100.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.