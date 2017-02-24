Bay Springs basketball staying alive in 2A playoffs

"We have a motto now, 32 to play 32 more,” said Bay Springs boys basketball coach Corey Mackey: “Which is if we play 32 hard minutes this game then we'll get 32 minutes for the next game."



East Marion is next up for Bay Springs on Saturday night. After capturing the school's first state championship in 2015, coach Mackey and the Bulldogs realize what it takes to reach the Mississippi Coliseum and are ready to win another title.



"We're planning on just coming back and doing what we have to do to win another state championship,” said Bay Springs sophomore Kevin Grimes, an eighth grader on the 2015 title team.

“We're just trying to do what the first team did."



"They had size,” said Bay Springs senior Jadarius Johnson in reference to 2015’s Bulldogs. “That's the only thing about us, we don't have size. We just have heart inside us."



"They fought for each other and this team here's beginning to fight for one another,” Mackey said. “I told them you must love each other in order to become a great team and a great family. Family will always fight together."



"The expectations grew for the Bay Springs boys after winning its first state title in 2015. However, the standard has always been set high for the Lady Bulldogs having won four state championships. Girls coach Nedra Hosey helped Bay Springs win three state crowns (1991-93) as a player and now looks to win her first as a head coach.



"Every high school goal is to get to state so we make that our top priority every year,” Hosey said. “Each year I've been here we've been to the second round. Our goal is to come out motivated, work hard, play team ball."



The Lady Bulldogs face Taylorsville in the second round and hope to learn from the senior night loss to the Lady Tartars just a three weeks ago.



"The first time they beat us, they outplayed us,” Hosey said. “So this time we're coming with a new attitude, coming out to work harder than they are."



"When you're playing a sport don't you want to go and get a gold ball?” said Bay Springs senior guard Madison McGaughy. “You don't just want to play to be playing."



Both Bay Springs coaches know the feeling of hoisting a gold ball and both would like nothing more than to take their respective teams on a trip to Jackson.



“Just having winning records is no longer what I expect,” Mackey said. “I expect to win state titles now."



"The girls continue to work hard,” Hosey said. “They come in here every day motivated. It's like they have a journey and we're trying to get there. Leave it all on the court. If you're going to lose at least lose giving it your all."

