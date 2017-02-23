Injuries reported in three separate accidents on I-59 in Jones County

This is a news release from the Ellisville Police Department.

On Thursday February 23, 2017 at approximately 5:38 p.m., officers with the Ellisville Police Department were assisting The Mississippi Highway Patrol with traffic on I-59, while they were working a traffic accident with injuries, which had occurred in the Southbound lane, north of exit 85.

At approximately 6:04 p.m., while helping with traffic, Officer David Luna was dispatched to a second accident which occurred in the Southbound lane around exit 88. There were no injuries reported in this accident.

At approximately 6:51 p.m., while Officer Luna was working the second accident, a third accident occurred in the Southbound lane, North of exit 88.

Corporal Brandon Holston was dispatched to this accident. When Corporal Holston arrived, he could see that one of the drivers was entrapped in his vehicle, and three more vehicles were involved in the collision.

Two of the drivers were transported to South Central Regional Medical Center, one of the drivers did not report any injury, and one driver was air lifted to Forest General Hospital.

