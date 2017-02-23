Injuries reported in three separate accidents on I-59 in Jones County

Emergency crews are searching for a 10-year-old boy who fell off the dock at Little Black Creek Campground in Lamar County. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel says the boy fell into the water around 4 p.m. and has not been located.More >>
A Lamar County man is behind bars, facing a $100,000 bond on a felony rape charge. Zachary Boutwell, 20, was arrested today by Lamar County Sheriff's deputies and charged with one count of rape according to Sheriff Danny Rigel.
