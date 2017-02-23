Tornado debris removal nearing final phase in Petal

The cleanup in Petal from the deadly Jan. 21 tornado is entering its final phase for the city.

Most of the debris along the roadside from the affected areas has been removed or is in the process of being removed.

Mayor Hal Marx is urging residents, who may have debris in their yard, to please move it to the edge of the road to be picked up. Time is limited for FEMA reimbursements for the city's cleanup efforts.

"If they have debris that is now outside that 15-foot margin, they need to get that close to the road so that we can pick it up,” Marx said. “If they are in the process of demolishing maybe what's left of a home or maybe cutting down some trees that were damaged, they need to as quickly as possible, get that debris to the road so that we can get it on one of the next two passes."

So far, over 100,000 cubic yards of debris has been collected from the damaged areas in Petal.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.