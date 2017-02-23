MS Academy of Sciences hosting annual meeting at USM

Teachers and students from across the state in all fields of science have gathered at The University of Southern Mississippi for an annual conference.



The Mississippi Academy of Sciences' 81st meeting began at the Thad Cochran Center Thursday.



It runs through Friday.



The conference is featuring both oral and poster presentations and research from various university faculty, as well as from graduate and undergraduate students.

"It's the best place for showing what we're doing in Mississippi, in our labs, in our high-tech technologies, from computer science to medical science," said Sukumar Saha, president of the Mississippi Academy of Sciences.

"It's a lot of work, but it's always a pleasure to see all the students and faculty come present their research and their work," said Mohamed Elasri, associate dean of the College of Science and Technology at Southern Miss and the director of the IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence (INBRE).

It is the 8th consecutive year that Southern Miss has hosted the event.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.