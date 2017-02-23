MS Academy of Sciences hosting annual meeting at USM

Emergency crews are searching for a 10-year-old boy who fell off the dock at Little Black Creek Campground in Lamar County. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel says the boy fell into the water around 4 p.m. and has not been located.More >>
A Lamar County man is behind bars, facing a $100,000 bond on a felony rape charge. Zachary Boutwell, 20, was arrested today by Lamar County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with one count of rape according to Sheriff Danny Rigel.More >>
For the better part of seven innings, the University of Charlotte seemed to have its baseball game with the University of Southern Mississippi well in hand in the semifinals of the 2017 Conference USA Baseball Championship. Hunter Slater, Tracy Hadley and Taylor Braley and the rest of the Golden Eagles had other ideas. Southern Miss erased a 5-1 deficit over the last two innings, with Braley’s two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning giving the top-seeded G...More >>
Mississippi Highway Patrol reports over 1,300 citations were handed out Friday, which is considered one of the busiest travel days for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.More >>
