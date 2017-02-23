USM in top 15 for 'Best for Vets' colleges

The University of Southern Mississippi has received a top ranking for supporting and providing services for veterans.

Military Times has ranked USM #15 on its 2017 Best for Vets college rankings.

A total of 130 four-year schools were on the list.

"We do offer up to 18 scholarships here at the campus, and those scholarships are also spread abroad for our military veterans, service members and our families," said Doug Robinson, veteran outreach coordinator with the Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families at USM. "In line with that, with our families being a big emphasis, we've also been named one of the top schools to support military spouses."

Other colleges in the top 15 included the University of South Florida, Rutgers University, Florida State University and Western Kentucky University.

Military Times also had rankings for two-year colleges, online colleges and non-traditional schools.

To be considered, each university had to fill out a 150-question survey.

Colleges were also evaluated on data compiled from three different federal agencies.

