Makers of Little Live Pet Lil Frog toys issue recall

UNDATED (WDAM) – Nearly 500-thousand plastic frog toys are being recalled due to chemical and injury hazards.

The recall involves Little Live Pet Lil Frog plastic toys which operate on four button batteries and jump. When the batteries are removed from the toy, the battery's cap can become a projectile and chemicals can leak, the CPSC said.

The manufacturer has received more than a dozen incident reports, including two injuries resulting in eye irritation.

Moose Toys can be reached, toll-free, at 1-844-575-0340 during normal business hours or online at www.moosetoys.com and click on “Product Safety”.

