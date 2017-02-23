Two friends give prom makeovers to girls impacted by tornado - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Two friends give prom makeovers to girls impacted by tornado

By Jac Bedrossian, Reporter
Local Prom Outreach team practices prom looks on a friend. Source: Jac Bedrossian. Local Prom Outreach team practices prom looks on a friend. Source: Jac Bedrossian.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Two friends decided to give back to tornado victims in a unique way. 

Jamie Scott and Mallory Pickett are offering girls affected by last month's EF-3 tornado free hair and makeup looks for prom. 

"We went and spent beau coups of money on hair, the nails and getting the makeup done," said Local Prom Outreach co-organizer, Jamie Scott. "It makes you feel very "princessey," that one night that you get to feel spectacular.”

Scott made a Facebook post telling girls in the area that she would do their makeup for prom. Her friend, Pickett, saw the post and decided to offer her beauty services as well. Scott's post has over 100 shares and multiple comments by local residents asking to donate dresses and photography sessions.

Three girls have asked for Scott and Pickett's assistance. Scott said one girl was overwhelmed by the offer.

"She’s been sharing all of my posts and just thanking me numerous times," said Scott. "That really makes me feel good.”

The friends have created a Facebook page called Local Prom Outreach and set up the email address localpromoutreach@gmail.com to find more girls in need.

“That’’s just one of those big things about going to high school, everybody should have a night where they get to feel like a princess,” said Mallory Pickett, Local Prom Outreach co-organizer.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.

