Woodmen Life donates $15K to help WCU students

Woodmen Life has donated $15,000 to help William Carey University students affected by the Jan. 21 tornado.



A check was presented to the Student Tornado Relief Fund Thursday morning.



The money will be used to assist students who were injured or those who lost belongings in the storm.

"Our first use of the funds will be to help the students recover losses and then we will apply any funds that are left to the rebuilding effort," said Tommy King, president of William Carey University.

"We thought it would be a better thing to do is to provide the money for the students to help them get their life back in order, get computers and books," said Eddie Jenkins, recruiting sales manager for Woodmen Life.

The money was collected from Woodmen Life chapters across the country.

