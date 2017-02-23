Marion County Historical Society prepares for fourth annual Ford's Encampment

(The following is a press release submitted to WDAM7. For more details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1127466830704645/ or call 601-731-3999.)



Sandy Hook, MS – February 25, 2017 - The Marion County Historical Society is proud to present the 4th annual Ford's Encampment on February 25, 2017 from 9:00am to 6:00pm at the historic John Ford Home in Sandy Hook. Ford's Encampment is a historical interpretation event and reenactment of 19th century Marion County, Mississippi culture and John Ford Home based historical events.

Camps will open at 9:00am. The event is free and open to the public. Tours of the John Ford Home will be given throughout the day and will cost $10 for an adult and $5 for a child.

Main features include: "The Battle," a war between the States reenactment and the "Duel," a reenactment of the infamous Stockton/Parson Duel which took place in Marion County in 1827.

Throughout the day, historic presentations/demonstrations will be given including: hourly artillery demonstrations, period cooking demonstrations, and a flag presentation. Military precision marching and tomahawk throwing will be taught to children of all ages. At 6:00pm, the event will finish with Civil War period dance demonstration/lessons.

An enticing diversity of food and snacks will be available for purchase throughout the day.

The purpose of Ford's Encampment is to educate and inform the public of the culture, lives and events of 19th century Mississippi that still affect us today.

The historic John Ford Home is the oldest still standing frontier home in the Pearl River Valley (c. 1798) and is one of the last vestiges of Territorial (Spanish) architecture in Mississippi. It is known as the "Jewel of the Pearl". During the War of 1812, it was "Ford's Fort" a stockade against hostile Creek Indians during the "Great Mississippi Panic". In 1814, General Andrew Jackson and his troops stayed at the John Ford Home on their way to the Battle of New Orleans (his bed is still intact in the home). It was the site of territorial delegates petitioning for Mississippi statehood in 1816 and was raided by four thousand Federal cavalry under General John Davidson during the Civil War in 1864.

The John Ford Home is in Sandy Hook, MS approximately 16 miles down Hwy 35 South. Visitors to the reenactment are asked to park at the Sandy Hook Methodist Church or Sandy Hook Baptist Church. Free shuttle buses will be provided throughout the day.

The Marion County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization located in Columbia, MS at 200 Second Street. The phone number is 601-731-3999. The MCHS is dedicated to preserving the history and culture of Marion County and the region.



