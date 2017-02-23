Barker, DuPree yet to file paperwork for mayor's race - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Barker, DuPree yet to file paperwork for mayor's race

By Amanda LaBrot, Reporter
Hattiesburg City Hall
HATTIESBURG, MS

Almost a week before the deadline, no one has filed qualifying paperwork to run for Hattiesburg mayor.

Mayor Johnny DuPree announced almost a year ago he would run for re-election in 2017. DuPree, who was first elected in 2001, is seeking a fifth term as the city's mayor.

Mississippi Rep. Toby Barker, R-Hattiesburg, announced he was running for mayor in January. Barker was first elected as a state lawmaker in 2007. 

Several men and women have qualified to run for Hattiesburg City Council.

Five people are vying for an open seat to represent Ward 1. Current Ward 1 Councilman Kim Bradley, who was elected in 2005, announced he wasn't seeking re-election in August. 

Ward 1:

  • David Allen Breland - R
  • Jeffrey George – R
  • Bob Johnson – R
  • Torrance Jermayne Green – D
  •  Kaylee Nicole Bradshaw - D

Three people have filed paperwork to run against incumbent Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Denard Delgado.

Ward 2:

  • Deborah Denard Delgado – D
  • Tom S. Ramirez Boldo – D
  • Cedric Dallas – D
  • Adrian “Juan” Ratliff - D

Current Council President Carter Carroll is currently running unopposed for his seat in Ward 3. 

Ward 4:

  • James C. Smith – D
  • Mary Dryden – I

Ward 5 Councilman Henry Naylor has also not filed qualifying paperwork for re-election. Naylor stepped down as council vice president in August. Nicholas R. Brown, who qualified as a Democrat, is the only person currently running in Ward 5.

Candidates must file qualifying paperwork by 5 p.m. on March 3 to run for municipal office. Primary elections are May 2, with primary runoff elections on May 16. The general election is June 6.

