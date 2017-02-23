Barker, DuPree yet to file paperwork for mayor's race

Almost a week before the deadline, no one has filed qualifying paperwork to run for Hattiesburg mayor.

Mayor Johnny DuPree announced almost a year ago he would run for re-election in 2017. DuPree, who was first elected in 2001, is seeking a fifth term as the city's mayor.

Mississippi Rep. Toby Barker, R-Hattiesburg, announced he was running for mayor in January. Barker was first elected as a state lawmaker in 2007.

Several men and women have qualified to run for Hattiesburg City Council.

Five people are vying for an open seat to represent Ward 1. Current Ward 1 Councilman Kim Bradley, who was elected in 2005, announced he wasn't seeking re-election in August.

Ward 1:

David Allen Breland - R

Jeffrey George – R

Bob Johnson – R

Torrance Jermayne Green – D

Kaylee Nicole Bradshaw - D

Three people have filed paperwork to run against incumbent Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Denard Delgado.

Ward 2:

Deborah Denard Delgado – D

Tom S. Ramirez Boldo – D

Cedric Dallas – D

Adrian “Juan” Ratliff - D

Current Council President Carter Carroll is currently running unopposed for his seat in Ward 3.

Ward 4:

James C. Smith – D

Mary Dryden – I

Ward 5 Councilman Henry Naylor has also not filed qualifying paperwork for re-election. Naylor stepped down as council vice president in August. Nicholas R. Brown, who qualified as a Democrat, is the only person currently running in Ward 5.

Candidates must file qualifying paperwork by 5 p.m. on March 3 to run for municipal office. Primary elections are May 2, with primary runoff elections on May 16. The general election is June 6.

