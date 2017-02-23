Goats lead WDAM reporter to a 'magical egg'

Eddie plans on keeping the egg and hopes it brings him good luck. Source: WDAM

What started off as a normal morning commute to work for a WDAM reporter took a turn for the bizarre when he says goats led him to a magical egg.

Eddie Robertson was getting in his car Thursday morning when he heard his neighbor's goats bleating.

Robertson said the animals occasionally get their horns and heads stuck in the fence.

Eddie said he didn't see any goats, so he went to leave but he heard the bleating again. He said he followed the bleats through a dark hallow.

"There I saw five goats stuck in the fence," said Robertson.

He freed each goat one by one. However, that's when he said things became mythical.

"They led me to a mossy patch of ground where they were gathered around," said Robertson. "That's when I found the magical egg."

Robertson brought the egg to work to show his coworkers.

During his show and tell, his coworkers scoffed at him, but some were amazed. Little did he know, the egg wasn't actually an egg.

The photo was sent to University of South Alabama Archeology student Frank Skewes for further inspection. Skewes' research suggested the egg was actually a bezoar.

"A bezoar is a stone formed in an animal's stomach," Skewes said.

As far as it being magical, Eddie wasn't technically wrong.

"In Medieval times people thought the bezoars would protect them from poison," Skewes said.

According to Wikipedia, the stone also had magical healing powers, and are still collected today.

A bezoar also is featured in the Harry Potter series, most notably when the Potter saved Ron Weasley’s life after he drank poisoned drink in the sixth book, “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.”

In "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," Professor Severus Snape grills Potter in their first encounter about the so-called magical object.

"A bezoar is a stone taken from the stomach of a goat, which will protect you from most poisons," Snape said.

"Well, I feel good. I feel like I won the goats trust," Robertson said. "They thought it was magical, and I thought it was magical. So I am going to keep it."

As for the scoffers?

"I am going to remind them of all the good luck that comes my way," Robertson said.

