Forecast: Morning fog gives way to a sunny afternoon.

Good Thursday morning, Pine Belt!

Patchy dense fog is a problem again this morning so please use caution when driving.

After the fog burns off expect a mainly sunny and warm day with highs in the lower 80s.

Patchy fog is in the forecast again tonight after midnight with lows in the mid 50s.

A cold front will push through the area Friday night with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm then it turns cooler for the weekend with highs in the 60s.

