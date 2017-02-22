William Carey baseball team schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

William Carey baseball team schedule

Date Opponent Time Score
2/2 Cumberland University N/A W 16-6
2/3 Shawnee State University N/A W 4-3
2/4 Missouri Baptist University  N/A L 0-16
2/4 Cumberland University N/A L 7-9
2/11 Lindsey Wilson

N/A

 W 3-2, L 4-6
2/12 Lindsey Wilson N/A W 10-6
2/17 LSU-Shreveport N/A L 10-11
2/18 Baker University  N/A W 11-4
2/18 LSU-Shreveport  N/A W 11-5
2/20 College of Saint Joseph  N/A W 8-3
2/22 Tougaloo College N/A W 12-6, W 10-4
2/24 Jarvis Christian College  N/A W 4-2
2/25 Jarvis Christian College N/A W 3-2, W 16-5
3/3 Loyola University 1 p.m. W 8-0
3/4 Loyola University 12 p.m.  W 10-3
3/8 Middle Georgia State College 12 p.m. W 13-3
3/10 Middle Georgia State College 6 p.m. L 3-5
3/11 Middle Georgia State College 1 p.m.  W 5-4
3/15 LSU-Alexandria  1 p.m.  W 14-5, W 16-6
3/17 Brewton-Parker 6 p.m. W 17-2
3/18 Brewton-Parker 1 p.m.  W 19-3, W 13-0
3/22 University of West Alabama 2 p.m.  L 2-7
3/24 University of Mobile 2 p.m. W 3-2, L 3-5
3/26 University of Mobile 12 p.m. L 1-3
3/28 Mississippi College 6 p.m. L 20-10
3/31 Bethel University 2 p.m. L 5-4
4/1 Bethel University 12 p.m. W 3-2, W 13-10
4/7 Blue Mountain College 6 p.m. W 3-1
4/8 Blue Mountain College 12 p.m. L 5-6, W 7-2
4/11  University of West Alabama 4 p.m. L 15-8
4/12 Stillman College 1 p.m. L 11-1
4/14 Martin Methodist 2 p.m. W 10-1
4/15 Martin Methodist 12 p.m.
4/18 LSU-Alexandria  3 p.m. 
4/21 Faulkner University  6 p.m.
4/22 Faulkner University  1 p.m.
4/25 Selma University 3 p.m.
4/27 Stillman College 2 p.m.
4/28 Stillman College 12 p.m. 

