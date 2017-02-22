William Carey baseball team schedule

|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Score
|2/2
|Cumberland University
|N/A
|W 16-6
|2/3
|Shawnee State University
|N/A
|W 4-3
|2/4
|Missouri Baptist University
|N/A
|L 0-16
|2/4
|Cumberland University
|N/A
|L 7-9
|2/11
|Lindsey Wilson
|
N/A
|W 3-2, L 4-6
|2/12
|Lindsey Wilson
|N/A
|W 10-6
|2/17
|LSU-Shreveport
|N/A
|L 10-11
|2/18
|Baker University
|N/A
|W 11-4
|2/18
|LSU-Shreveport
|N/A
|W 11-5
|2/20
|College of Saint Joseph
|N/A
|W 8-3
|2/22
|Tougaloo College
|N/A
|W 12-6, W 10-4
|2/24
|Jarvis Christian College
|N/A
|W 4-2
|2/25
|Jarvis Christian College
|N/A
|W 3-2, W 16-5
|3/3
|Loyola University
|1 p.m.
|W 8-0
|3/4
|Loyola University
|12 p.m.
|W 10-3
|3/8
|Middle Georgia State College
|12 p.m.
|W 13-3
|3/10
|Middle Georgia State College
|6 p.m.
|L 3-5
|3/11
|Middle Georgia State College
|1 p.m.
|W 5-4
|3/15
|LSU-Alexandria
|1 p.m.
|W 14-5, W 16-6
|3/17
|Brewton-Parker
|6 p.m.
|W 17-2
|3/18
|Brewton-Parker
|1 p.m.
|W 19-3, W 13-0
|3/22
|University of West Alabama
|2 p.m.
|L 2-7
|3/24
|University of Mobile
|2 p.m.
|W 3-2, L 3-5
|3/26
|University of Mobile
|12 p.m.
|L 1-3
|3/28
|Mississippi College
|6 p.m.
|L 20-10
|3/31
|Bethel University
|2 p.m.
|L 5-4
|4/1
|Bethel University
|12 p.m.
|W 3-2, W 13-10
|4/7
|Blue Mountain College
|6 p.m.
|W 3-1
|4/8
|Blue Mountain College
|12 p.m.
|L 5-6, W 7-2
|4/11
|University of West Alabama
|4 p.m.
|L 15-8
|4/12
|Stillman College
|1 p.m.
|L 11-1
|4/14
|Martin Methodist
|2 p.m.
|W 10-1
|4/15
|Martin Methodist
|12 p.m.
|4/18
|LSU-Alexandria
|3 p.m.
|4/21
|Faulkner University
|6 p.m.
|4/22
|Faulkner University
|1 p.m.
|4/25
|Selma University
|3 p.m.
|4/27
|Stillman College
|2 p.m.
|4/28
|Stillman College
|12 p.m.
Taylor Braley threw eight shutout innings and the University of Southern Mississippi stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Baseball Tournament with a 7-1 victory over University of Texas-San Antonio Friday night at MGM Park. Top-seeded USM (46-13) will face fourth-seeded University of Charlotte (34-22) in a 12:30 p.m. Saturday semifinal. The Golden Eagles will have to defeat the 49ers twice on Saturday to advance to Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game and defend their 2016...More >>
For the past two weekends, Florida Atlantic University left-hander Jake Miednik proved to be kryptonite to the Old Dominion University batting order. After shutting out the Owls for eight innings in the regular-season finale, Miednik tossed 7 1/3 innings of one-hit, shutout baseball Friday afternoon as third-seeded FAU stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Championship with a 6-2 victory over the second-seeded Monarchs.More >>
